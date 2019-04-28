Gary and Linda Bracht of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner following a marriage blessing at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Cards may be sent to 2426 Macomb Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.
Their children are Greg Bracht and Michael Bracht, both of Sioux City. The couple have five grandchildren.
Gary married the former Linda Alvarez on May 3, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sioux City. Gary owns and operates The Car Lot and Linda is the director of Religious Education at their parish.