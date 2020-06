× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ev and Ann Bradshaw of Sloan, Iowa, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in Kansas City.

Cards may be sent to 921 Evans St., Sloan, IA 51055.

Their children are Rene Murrell of Shawnee, Kansas, Amy (Larry) Christensen of Whiting, Iowa, and Pam (Rob) Ronfeldt of Shawnee. The couple has five grandchildren.

Ev married the former Ann Trudeau on June 18, 1960.

