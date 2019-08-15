Bob and Jan Burg of Sioux City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 30, 2019. Their family will be present for a mini celebration on Aug. 31.
Their children are Gary and Jairo Burg of Anchorage, Alaska, Anita Fogarty of Phoenix, Arizona, and Luann and Edwards of Glenwood, Iowa. They have five grandchildren.
Robert Burg and the former Janeth Sindt were married on Aug. 30, 1959, in Cushing, Iowa. Mr. Burg served as a Sioux City fighter for 31 years. Mrs. Burg, a registered nurse, was employed at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center for 46 years.