Clifford and Joanne Collette of North Sioux City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 16, 2020.

Cards may be sent to 116 Victor Ave., North Sioux City, SD 57049.

Their children are Cathy (Doug), Jim (Kris), Connie (Larry), Judy (Marty), and Joe (Larinda). The couple has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The couple were married at the Little Flower Church in Vineland, Minnesota, on July 16, 1960.

