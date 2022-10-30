Duane and Doreé (Johns) Conkey of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday.

Cards may be sent to 1609 S Rustin, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Duane and Doreé were married on Nov. 2, 1952, at the Methodist Church on Rustin Ave in Sioux City. Duane was a firefighter in Sioux City. Doreé was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper/secretary in the past. Both are retired.

Their children are Charisse and Don Klein of Rock Valley, Iowa; Joel Conkey and Debbie Sachau of Sioux Falls; and Scott and Wendy Conkey of Ashland, Va. Duane and Doreé have seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.