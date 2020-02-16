Randy and Saundra "Sandy" Davidson of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 21.

Their children are Tanya Skelton of Chicago, Illinois, and Tara Zerr (Mike) of Lawrence, Kansas. The couple has three grandchildren.

Randy married the former Saundra Eddington on Feb. 21, 1970, in Sioux City. Sandy was a director of first impressions (receptionist) at W.A. Klinger, retiring in May 2014. Randy was a financial consultant with RBC Wealth Management, retiring in 2017.