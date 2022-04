Danny L. and Marcia J. (Bromander) Dean of Sloan, Iowa, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday.

A 50th Anniversary Vow Renewal Ceremony was held in December in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Immediate family was in attendance and the ceremony and music were performed by their grandchildren.

Danny and Marcia were married on April 22, 1972. Their children are Amanda (Joshua) Lander of Onawa, Iowa; and Abby (Andrew) Buhrow of Norwalk, Iowa. Danny and Marcia have six grandchildren.

