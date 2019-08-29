Dave and Pat Donnelly of Homer, Nebraska, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Old Dane Golf Club, 466 Highway 35, in Dakota City.
Their children are Vance (Kathy) Donnelly of Jackson, Nebraska, Victoria (Gary) Olson of South Sioux City, Chad (Melissa) Donnelly of Homer, and Carmen (Brian) Schweers of Ponca, Nebraska. The couple has nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Dave and the former Par McNear were married on Sept. 5, 1959, at St. Cornelius Church in Homer.