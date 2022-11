Jim and Pat (Lenz) Duff of Sioux City will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Tuesday.

Cards may be sent to 3131 Court St., Sioux City, IA 51104.

Jim and Pat were married on Nov. 29, 1957, in South Sioux City. Jim and Pat owned Duff’s Printing Co. They have been lifelong residents of Sioux City.

Their children are Cindy (John) Russell of Ames, Iowa; Lori McCuddin of Sioux City; Kris Weigel of Sioux City; and Shelly Duff (Chris Weisgram) of Sacramento, Calif. Jim and Pat have six grandchildren.