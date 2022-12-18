Don and Donna Duff of Sioux City, will celebrate 60 years of marriage and Don’s 85th birthday on Friday with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Handicapped entrance is available. No gifts please.

Cards may be sent to 5700 Hayworth Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Don was born on Dec. 23, 1937, in Sioux City. He and Donna were married on November 10, 1962, in Calumet, Iowa. Their children are Mike (Cindy) Duff, Lisa (Doyle) Massey, and Jason Duff. Don and Donna have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.