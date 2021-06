Bruce and Connie (McCarville) Dvorkin of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday with a family dinner in Kansas.

Cards may be sent to 2808 S. Lyons St., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Bruce and Connie were married on June 26, 1971. Bruce was a letter carrier, and Connie was self-employed. Both are retired. Their children are Teena Dvorkin of Sioux City and Kyle (fiancée Angela) Dvorkin of Olathe, Kan.