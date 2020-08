× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jim and Mareen Erwin of Spencer, Iowa, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 1804 23 Ave. W., Spencer, IA 51301.

The couple was blessed with two sons and two daughters and their families.

Jim and the former Mareen Gunderson were married on Aug. 26, 1955, at the Evangelical Free Church. They moved to Spencer in 1967.

