Robert and Donna Eybers of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Saturday with their children and grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Sunrise Retirement Center, Attn. Mr. and Mrs. Robert Eybers, 5501 Gordon Dr., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Bob and Donna were married on Jan. 11, 1953, in Sioux City and lived their life here.