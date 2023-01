Jim and Evelyn (Goodwin) Finley of Blencoe, Iowa, will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with a card shower.

Jim and Evelyn were married on Feb. 1, 1953. They were joint business owners and are retired. Their four children are Dawn, Kendal, Allison, and Jim. Jim and Evelyn have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.