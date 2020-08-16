You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fitzpatrick
View Comments

Fitzpatrick

{{featured_button_text}}
Fitzpatrick

Mike and Sharri Fitzpatrick of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22, 2020.

Their children are Shane (Christine) of Sioux City, Kari (Chris) Ballou of Urbandale, Iowa, Ryan of Fort Collins, Colorado, Tom of Kansas City, Missouri, and Molly (Scott) Lechtenberg of West Des Moines. The couple has five granddaughters.

Michael Fitzpatrick and Sharon Schieuer were married at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville, Iowa, on Aug. 22, 1970. They have made their home in Sioux City ever since. They are current members of Mater Dei Parish.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

O'Dell
Anniversaries

O'Dell

Jerry and Roberta O'Dell of North Sioux City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News