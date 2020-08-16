× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike and Sharri Fitzpatrick of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22, 2020.

Their children are Shane (Christine) of Sioux City, Kari (Chris) Ballou of Urbandale, Iowa, Ryan of Fort Collins, Colorado, Tom of Kansas City, Missouri, and Molly (Scott) Lechtenberg of West Des Moines. The couple has five granddaughters.

Michael Fitzpatrick and Sharon Schieuer were married at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville, Iowa, on Aug. 22, 1970. They have made their home in Sioux City ever since. They are current members of Mater Dei Parish.

