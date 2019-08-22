Frank Aug 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Pat and Shirley Frank of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a West Coast national park trip in late August. Their child is Todd Frank of Sloan, Iowa. × Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Pat and the former Shirley Sponder were married on Sept. 4, 1969, at Morningside Lutheran Church. The couple is retired. Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking NewsReceive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments Most Popular Police: Iowa convenience store clerk killed during robbery At Storm Lake town hall, Steve King claims he was 'misquoted' on rape, incest Nemaha volunteer firefighter accused of setting fire so he could help put it out Geocache causes panic in Moville; Highway 20 briefly shut down Nebraska officials: Toddler pulled from backyard pool died at hospital View All Promotions promotion Siouxland's Choice Awards - Time to Nominate promotion spotlight Which 'Peanuts' character are you? Print Ads Ad Vault Siouxland Hot Spots Week D5 8/22/19 Aug 22, 2019 Bob Roe's Point After 2320 Transit Ave, Sioux City, IA 51106 712-276-5902 Website Ad Vault NEWLY INCREASED WAGES!! Essentia Protein Aug 18, 2019 Essentia Protein Solutions 2425 SE Oak Tree Ct., Ankeny, IA 50021 515-635-2388 Ad Vault Featured Homes, 8.18 Aug 18, 2019 Ad Vault RC TOYOTA WED CLASS USED 8-21 Aug 21, 2019 Rick Collins Toyota 3131 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51106 712-277-4271 Website Ads Food 4-Way Stop Shop/ Dose Inc. Moville - Ad from 2019-08-23 14 hrs ago Ad Vault Crosswords Aug 17, 2019 Sioux City Journal Communications Classifieds - Crosswords 515 Pavonia St, Sioux City, IA 51101 712-293-4300 Website Bar Siouxland Hot Spots Week D5 8/22/19 Aug 22, 2019 Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill 4700 41st St, Sioux City, IA 51108 712-239-2772 Ads Education Buena Vista University/Classified - Ad from 2019-08-21 Aug 21, 2019 Insurance Monona County Mutual Insurance - Ad from 2019-08-23 14 hrs ago Ad Vault A1 Skybox Aug 22, 2019 Sioux City Journal Communications 712-293-4250 Currently Open Website Events Ads