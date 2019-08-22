{{featured_button_text}}
Frank

Pat and Shirley Frank of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a West Coast national park trip in late August.

Their child is Todd Frank of Sloan, Iowa.

Pat and the former Shirley Sponder were married on Sept. 4, 1969, at Morningside Lutheran Church. The couple is retired.

