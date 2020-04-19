Fravel
Dewain and Pat Fravel of Sioux City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with family at a later date. 

Cards may be sent to 1304 River Drive, Sioux City, IA 51109.

Their children are Beth Fravel of Sioux City, Dave and Jo Fravel of Sioux City, Patti Fravel of Sioux City, and Val and Luke Pratt of Le Mars, Iowa. The couple has 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Dewain married the former Pat Thompson on April 25, 1955, in San Francisco, California. Pat was employed in the cash office at Sears and Dewain worked in sales for Wells Dairy. The couple is retired.

