Ralph and Carol Gebauer of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 4713 S. Yellowstone Lane, Sioux Falls, S.D., 57105.

Their children are Julie (Bob) Jeffries of Pierre, South Dakota, Jill Gebauer of Sioux Falls, Janine Schneiderman of Brandon, South Dakota, and Ryan (Beth) Gebauer of Sioux Falls. The couple have 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Ralph married the former Carol Arney on Aug. 19, 1960. The couple is retired.

