Bill and Rosemary Goebel of Hinton, Iowa, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house Nov. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hillview Park, 25601 County Road C-60, in Hinton. The couple requests no gifts.

Their children are Nichole (Don) Otondi and Harley (Tesha) Goebel. They have five grandchildren.

Bill married the former Rosemary Kroll on Nov. 7, 1969, at Sacred Heart Church in Sioux City. Rosemary operates Roadside Relics in Hinton. Bill drives truck for SmithCo, Le Mars, Iowa.

