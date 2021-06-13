 Skip to main content
Jerald and Donna Goehring of Dakota Dunes celebrated 50 years of marriage over Memorial Day weekend with their family. 

Cards may be sent to 165 Prairie Bend, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.

Jerald and Donna were married on June 19, 1971, at Grace Methodist Church in an evening triple ring ceremony. They received degrees from USD and worked in the teaching profession. Jerald retired from education, and he enjoys reading, yard work, and being with family. Donna retired from IAMS & P&G and enjoys reading, sewing, and visiting with neighbors and friends.

Their children are Craig (Lynn) Goehring of Greenwood, Missouri; Bryce (Rachel) Goehring of Omaha, Nebraska; and JaDee (Adam) Harsma of Colorado Springs, Colorado. They have seven grandchildren and one step-grandchild.

