Jim and Donna (Dula) Goodwin of Hornick, Iowa, celebrated 70 years of marriage with a family dinner.

Jim and Donna were married on June 10, 1951. Their children are Sandra (Greg) Guthridge, Kathy Rose, Leslie Drake (Larry Beeson), Brad Goodwin (deceased), and Jennifer (Mark) Joos. Jim and Donna have nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.