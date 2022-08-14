Jarrett 'Jerry' and Gloria (Roberts) Griffith of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Tuesday.
Cards may be sent to 3435 Talbot Road, Sioux City, IA 51103.
Gloria and Jerry were married on Aug. 16, 1972, in Le Mars, Iowa. Both are retired. They enjoy bowling, watching ball games, and travelling. Their children are Bobbi Jo Perrin of California, Barbara Ann Cribb of Florida, Joel Griffith of Sacremento, Calif., and Brent Griffith of California and Maryland. Gloria and Jerry have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.