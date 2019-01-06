Charles and Lois Grigsby of Aurelia, Iowa, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a fellowship at their church and a family dinner on Jan. 20, 2019.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 391, Aurelia, IA 51005.
Their children are Alan and Laura Grigsby of Hinton, Iowa, David and Beth Grigsby and Paul and Kristal Grigsby of Sioux City, and Ross and Iwen Grigsby of New Brighton, Minnesota. The couple has six grandchildren.
Charles and the former Lois Galvin were married on Jan. 7, 1954, in Petersen, Iowa. Lois was a homemaker and Charles was the owner and operator of Grigsby Trucking. They are both retired.