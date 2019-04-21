Gary and Ruth Grohs of Sioux City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family and friends reunion in June.
Cards may be sent to 1846 Buchanan Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.
Their children are Jeff and Trish Grohs of Caldwell, Idaho, Mark and Madai Grohs of Bedford, Texas, and Rob and Kristi (Grohs) Hey of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They have six grandchildren.
Gary married the former Ruth Jahn on April 26, 1969. Ruth is employed as a teller at Pioneer Bank. Gary is a bus driver for Sergeant Bluff-Luton Schools.