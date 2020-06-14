Grothaus
Grothaus

Grothaus

Robert and Charlotte Grothaus of Sioux City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 12.

Cards may be sent to 2012 31st St., Sioux City, IA 51104.

Their children are Richard (Leticia) Grothaus of Sioux City, and Brenda (Ron) Grimsley of Sloan, Iowa. The couple has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Robert married the former Charlotte Gertsmeier on June 12, 1960, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Aurelia, Iowa. Robert retired from Norwest Bank in 1998. Charlotte retired from Tur-Pak Foods in 2006.

