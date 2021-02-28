 Skip to main content
Haindfield
Haindfield

Haindfield

Mark and Julie (Allen) Haindfield of Sloan, Iowa, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday. A family celebration will occur in May, and a trip to Norway for sightseeing and visiting ancestral sites is planned.

Cards may be sent to 6 Riverwoods, 10224 130 St., Sloan, IA 51055.

Mark and Julie were married on March 6, 1971, in Onawa, Iowa. Mark worked as a park officer for Woodbury County Conservation for 41 years. Julie taught at Westwood Community School in Sloan for 34 years. Both are retired.

Their children are Matthew (Danielle) of Clive, Ryan (Jerri) of St. Paul, and Sarah (Travis) Jewett of Phoenix. They have eight grandchildren.

