David A. and Phyllis L. Hanson of Sioux City are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and card shower.
Cards may be sent to 1324 W. Second St., Sioux City, IA 51103.
Their children are Todd (Becky) Hanson of Ames, Iowa, Penny (Rick) Comstock of South Sioux City, Mark (Shonn) Hanson of Elk Point, South Dakota, and Troy (Deb) Hanson of Sergeant Bluff. The couple has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
David married the former Phyllis Carlson on Oct. 27, 1959, in Austin, Minnesota. David retired from IPS (now MidAmerican Energy) after 38 years. Phyllis retired from the Sioux City School System Lunch Program after 17 years.