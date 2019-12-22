Charles and Carol Happe of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 27, 2019, with a family trip to Florida.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Their children are Michael (Shannon) of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Kristen (Jeremey) Malenosky of Sioux City, Nancy (Todd) Mitchell of Libertyville, Illinois, and Jeff (Brokke) of Orlando, Florida. The couple have 14 grandchildren.

Charles Happe married the former Carol Gerch at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sioux City on Dec. 27, 1969. Carol is a retired teacher and administrator with Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools. Chuck is retired from State Steel Company.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0