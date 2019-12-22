Happe
View Comments

Happe

{{featured_button_text}}
Happe

Charles and Carol Happe of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 27, 2019, with a family trip to Florida.

Their children are Michael (Shannon) of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Kristen (Jeremey) Malenosky of Sioux City, Nancy (Todd) Mitchell of Libertyville, Illinois, and Jeff (Brokke) of Orlando, Florida. The couple have 14 grandchildren.

Charles Happe married the former Carol Gerch at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sioux City on Dec. 27, 1969. Carol is a retired teacher and administrator with Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools. Chuck is retired from State Steel Company.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navrkal
Anniversaries

Navrkal

Ray and Dorothy Navrkal of Jackson, Nebraska, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News