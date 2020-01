Tony and Alice Hardyk of Sioux City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Their children are Rhonda (Kirk) Clausen of Henderson, Nevada, Melanie (Roy) Olsen of Sioux City, and Tim (Dene'e) Hardyk of Le Mars, Iowa. The couple has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Tony married the former Alice Berg on Jan. 16, 1955, in Piper, Iowa. Alice is a retired homemaker. Tony is a retired airline agent with Ozark and TWA.

