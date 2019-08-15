Ronald and Rima Hartman of Sioux City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with church workers, family and friends.
The couple has a son, Shawn Hartman of Le Mars, Iowa.
Ronald and the former Rima Rehder were married on Aug. 16, 1959, at Peace Lutheran Church in rural Sioux Center, Iowa. Ron still has his business, Brown and Goff Commission Firm. He had also worked for many years at the Sioux City Stockyards. Rima is a retired elementary teacher, who worked many years for the Sioux City Community School District.