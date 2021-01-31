Jim and Jackie (Cahill) Hartnett will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Friday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 426 Poplar St., Hubbard, Nebraska 68741.

Jim and Jackie were married on Feb. 5, 1951, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. They partnered to build J. Hartnett Farms and J. Hartnett Land Company until their retirement. Jackie is also retired after a 20-year career as a Dakota County commissioner.

Their children are Ron (Roxi) Hartnett of Dakota City, Mary Dostal of Boulder, Colorado, Joe (Pam) Hartnett of Gretna, Nebraska, Dan (Eileen) Hartnett of Dakota Dunes, Katy (Dan) Hertzel of Lincoln, Nebraska, Beth (Russ) Fuchser of Gilbert, Arizona, Amy (Dan) Bower of Dakota Dunes, Jenny (Mike) Pattee of Hubbard, Nebraska, and Jean Hartnett of Omaha. They have 32 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

