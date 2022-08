Dennis and Sandra (Lilly) Hawks of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with a card shower.

Dennis and Sandra were married on Sept. 2, 1972, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, S.D. Their children are Timothy (deceased); Lance and Lori of South Sioux City; Marc and Angela Hawks-Johnson of Houston, Texas; and Sarah Mohr of Maryland. Dennis and Sandra have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.