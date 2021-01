Richard and Mary were married on Feb. 4, 1956, in Pender. They both farmed until their retirement. Their children are Jeff and Nancy (Heyne) Quine of Omaha, Mark and Linda (Heyne) Finger of Madison, Wisconsin, Ron and Lisa (Heyne) Rennolet of Omaha, and Craig and Darlene (Heyne) Weborg of Pender. They have nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.