Hinds
Charles and Carol Hinds of Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly Lawton, Iowa, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Tuesday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 5815 S.E. 27th St. Unit 404, Des Moines, IA 50320.

Charles and Carol were married on July 6, 1956. Charles was a longtime metal fabricator, and Carol was a housewife and secretary. Both are retired. Their children are Bradley Hinds (Carlene) of Norwalk, Iowa; and Jeffrey Hinds (deceased). Charles and Carol have four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

