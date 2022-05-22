Dave and Gloria Hink of Correctionville, Iowa, will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Sunday, May 29, with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to to 825 Hackberry St. Box 417, Correctionville, IA 51016.
Dave and Gloria were married on May 29, 1962. They are retired after operating Valley Drive Inn there for over 30 years, and a pizza restaurant, and Gloria is a former teacher. Their children are Ron and Bunny of Richmond, Ky.; Scot and Carol of Redwood City, Calif.; and Renee and Joe Kostick, of Aitkin, Minn. Dave and Gloria have five grandchildren.