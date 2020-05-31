Hoffman
Ken and Katherine Hoffman of Westfield, Iowa, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 17602 220th St., Westfield, IA 51062.

Their children are Karen (Randy) Watterson, Kathy (Randy) Solomon, Steve (Sheila) Hoffman and Ron (Marcy) Hoffman. The couple has 17 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.

Ken married the former Katherine Navrkal on June 2, 1955, at the Catholic church in Willis, Nebraska. The couple has farmed all their life. They are now retired.

