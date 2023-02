Dan and Linda (Murray) Hopp of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and formerly Sioux City celebrated 50 years of marriage on Thursday, Feb. 23, with a card shower.

Dan and Linda were married on Feb. 23, 1973. Linda worked as an RN, and Dan was a systems analyst. Both are retired. Their children are Robert (Wendy) of Dubuque, Iowa; and Liz (Justin) Kennedy of Cedar Rapids. Dan and Linda have five grandchildren.