Darrell and Karen (Reisch) Hoss of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday. A celebration was held at Monarch restaurant in Omaha, Neb.

Darrell and Karen were married on Sept. 1, 1962. Karen retired from the City of Sioux City Housing of Urban Development (HUD). Darrell was a farmer and Sears salesman before his retirement. Their children are Julie Hoss of Sioux City; and Gregory Hoss of Washington, D.C.