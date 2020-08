× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ron and Barbara Houske of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. A family trip is planned for July 2021.

Their children are Grant (Ginger) of Olathe, Kansas, Ross (Amanda) of Omaha, Krissie (Like) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Beth (Travis) of Dallas, Texas. The couple has nine grandchildren.

Ron married the former Barbara Regier on Aug. 23, 1970, in Climbing Hill, Iowa.

