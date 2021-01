Charles and Anna (Nelson) Hughes of Westfield, Iowa, will be celebrating 70 years of marriage on Tuesday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to their winter home at 7130 W. Interstate Highway 2, Mission, TX 78572.

Charles and Anna were married on Jan. 26, 1951. Their children are Randy Hughes, Relda and Jim Zemanek, and Milo and Julie Hughes. They have six granchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Charles worked as a farmer, and Anny was a housewife. Both are retired.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0