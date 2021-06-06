Orville and Pauline (Dose) Hummelgard of Battle Creek, Iowa, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday with their family.

Orville and Pauline were married on June 10, 1956. He was a farmer, and she was a homemaker until they retired. Their children are James Hummelgard of Danbury, Iowa; Lois (Jeff) Holmes of Battle Creek; Duane (Lauri) Hummelgard of Battle Creek, and Rose Mary (Dan) Grau of Lawton, Iowa. Orville and Pauline have nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.