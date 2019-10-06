Steve and Judy Jauron of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sergeant Bluff Community Center, hosted by their children.
Their children are Susan and Lloyd Rupp of Blair, Nebraska, Brad of Omaha, Jennifer and Andy Stoebner of Merrill, Iowa, and Michael of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The couple has four grandchildren.
Steve married the former Judy Blum on Sept. 20, 1969, at St. Mary's Church in Panama, Iowa. Steve retired after working 42 years with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Judy retired from Mercy Medical Center Sioux City after 38 years of service.