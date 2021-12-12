Jensen Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Don and Millie Jensen of Sioux City celebrated 73 years of marriage on Saturday.Don and Millie were married on Dec. 11, 1948. View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Morgan Jim and Sally (Lamprecht) Morgan of Whiting, Iowa, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday, Dec. 11, with an open house from 2 to 4 p.… Watch Now: Related Video Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat? Four ways to keep your cat out of the Christmas Tree AP Four ways to keep your cat out of the Christmas Tree Make your week a lot easier by meal prepping AP Make your week a lot easier by meal prepping Boost your energy levels with a healthy and balanced diet AP Boost your energy levels with a healthy and balanced diet