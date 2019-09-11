Ron and Linda (Fowle) Jensen of South Sioux City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner party at the Peirce Mansion in Sioux City on Sept. 7.
The couple has one daughter, Shawn and her husband, Curt Mischnick of Lincoln, Nebraska. They have three granddaughters.
The couple met in Sioux City while Linda was attending NBT Business College and Ron was at Western Iowa Tech Community College. They were married three years later at Grace United Methodist Church on Sept. 7, 1969. Ron worked for Price Mfg. for 28 years and was in the Iowa Air National Guard. Linda worked at Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield for 38 years. Ron continues to sell cars at D&R Auto in South Sioux City. Linda buys and sells children's toys. The couple enjoy traveling and will be spending time in Florida this winter. They have enjoyed the company of many family members and friends on vacations over the years and God willing will be able to enjoy more.