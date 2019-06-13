Leo R. and Beverly Jochum of Salix, Iowa, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 7, 2019.
Their children are Dennis and Angela Bennett of Des Moines, Tony and Deb Harpenau of Salix, Greg and Krista Jochum of Salix, Brad and Angie Jochum of Le Mars, Iowa, Ryan and Stacey McWilliams of Elk Horn, Nebraska, and Stephen and Tracie Jochum of Boone, Iowa. The couple has 21 grandchildren.
Leo married Beverly on June 7, 1969, in Sutherland, Iowa. Leo is a retired farmer and Beverly is a retired nurse.