Harland and Jeannette Johnson of Sioux City celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on July 6, 2019.
Their children are Lynnette Schroeder of Chicago, Illinois, Sylvia Johnson of Des Moines, Bruce Johnson of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Yvonne Johnson of Savannah, Georgia. They have nine grandchildren.
Harland married the former Jeanette Pearson on July 11, 1954, in Galesburg, Illinois. Jeanette is a retired librarian. Harland was the owner and manager of Johnson Hardware Inc. He has since retired.