John and Teresa Johnson of South Sioux City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on April 13 at the American Legion Hall, 109 E. 19th St., in South Sioux City.
Their children are Jay and Amber Johnson of O'Fallon, Missouri, Jerry Johnson and Kelly Orban of Battle Creek, Iowa, Joe and Tara Johnson of Kearney, Nebraska, and Joshua Johnson of South Sioux City. They have six grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and six great-stepgrandchildren.
John and the former Teresa Smith both attended South Sioux City High School. John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1966 to 1970. Teresa attended Nettleton Business College in Sioux City and received an associate degree in accounting.
The couple were married on April 12, 1969, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. John was employed with Burlington-Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 42 years, retiring in 2008. Teresa was a bookkeeper at various businesses and retired from Names, Ltd., in Sioux City, in 2008. Since retiring, they have enjoyed traveling and attending car shows. They are members of the Strollers Car Club in Sioux City and the Classics Car Club in Onawa, Iowa.