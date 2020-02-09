Johnson
Johnson

Johnson

John and Dolores Johnson of Cushing, Iowa, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 4823 190th St., Cushing, IA 51018.

Their children are Johnnie and Linda Johnson of Cushing, Jimmie Johnson of Cushing, Julie and Barry Enockson of Sioux City, and Jeffrey and Lisa Johnson of Cushing. The couple has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

John married the former Dolores Steen on Feb. 14, 1960, in Holstein, Iowa. John still farms and Dolores is a homemaker and farmer.

