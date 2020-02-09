John and Dolores Johnson of Cushing, Iowa, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cards may be sent to 4823 190th St., Cushing, IA 51018.

Their children are Johnnie and Linda Johnson of Cushing, Jimmie Johnson of Cushing, Julie and Barry Enockson of Sioux City, and Jeffrey and Lisa Johnson of Cushing. The couple has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

John married the former Dolores Steen on Feb. 14, 1960, in Holstein, Iowa. John still farms and Dolores is a homemaker and farmer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0