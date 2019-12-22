Johnson
Lowell B. and Reta A. (Price) Johnson of Sioux City will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary with an open house from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Faith United Presbyterian Church in Sioux City. 

Their children are Miriam and Fonny Davidson of Boise, Idaho, Mark and Val Johnson of Johnston, Iowa, Mary and John Jorgensen of Sioux City, Virginia and Brad Davis of Red Oak, Nebraska, and Steven and Julie Johnson of Sacramento, California. The couple has 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Reta is a retired teacher's aide and Lowell is a retired Presbyterian pastor.

