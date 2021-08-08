Bob and Penny (Peterson) Jones of Sloan, Iowa, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday with a family dinner at Archies Steak House in Le Mars, Iowa.

Cards may be sent to Box 382, Sloan, IA 51055.

Bob and Penny were married on August 14, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Marcus, Iowa. Bob spent 34 years in the education field teaching and as an elementary principal. Penny was a librarian, bookkeeper, and homemaker. They are members of the Community Church of Christ in Sloan.

Their children are Darrin (Sheriffa) Jones of Spencer, Iowa; and Amy Lidgett (Dan Tope) of Sioux City. Bob and Penny have six grandchildren.

